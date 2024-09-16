Long Beach Transit appoints Kimberly M. Yu as deputy CEO.

Long Beach Transit (LBT) has appointed Kimberly M. Yu as deputy CEO. Yu brings more than two decades of experience in transportation, operational management, and strategic planning to LBT, where she will be instrumental in leading the organization toward continued success and agency optimization.

Yu has a distinguished career in the transportation industry, with leadership roles across various sectors, including transportation planning, policy, communication and operations. Most recently, she served as vice president of Southern California Transportation at AECOM, where she led and managed all transportation sectors collaborating with senior leadership to develop long-term strategic plans with a focus on local and regional initiatives. Yu also served as COO of Metrolink, ensuring safe and efficient commuter rail operations. At the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, she served in various capacities, most notably as deputy COO, where she implemented strategic goals to address operational concerns and enhance service delivery.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to LBT," said Kenneth A. McDonald, LBT president and CEO. "Her expertise in transportation planning, combined with her visionary leadership and commitment to safety, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide transit services to the greater Long Beach area."

Recognized for her mentorship and visionary operational leadership, Yu was honored by Progressive Railroading as the Woman of the Year in Transportation in 2018. She is also actively involved in the transit community, having served as a transportation commissioner for the city of Burbank, Calif., an advisory board member for UCLA's Institute of Transportation Studies, an advisory board member for Move LA and program director for American Council of Engineering Companies.

"I am honored to join LBT and contribute to its mission of making everyday life better for our customers," Yu said. "I am equally committed to fostering and deepening a culture of excellence and inclusivity as we work together to advance the future of public transportation."