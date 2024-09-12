All About Women Awards highlights Cincinnati Metro for diversity efforts.

Cincinnati Metro was recognized for its commitment to supporting women of color in the workplace and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging with the All About Women Best Places to Work Award in the Women of Color category.

The All About Women Awards, which honor companies that champion women in the workplace, highlighted the agency's efforts to address the unique challenges faced by women of color. The efforts include pay equity and transparency audits, employee resource groups, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training, opportunities for professional growth and leadership development, flexible work arrangements and wellness programs.

Through these efforts, Cincinnati Metro has created a culture that celebrates and values women of color, boosting their recruitment to 38 percent of the workforce. Women of color now hold 21 percent of leadership roles for the agency, with two in the C-Suite.

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Adriene Hairston, Cincinnati Metro’s senior vice president of human resources. "We believe that a diverse workforce leads to innovation and success and are proud to provide a workplace where women of color can thrive and reach their full potential."

Earlier in the year, Cincinnati Metro earned recognition for its exceptional support of small and disadvantaged businesses. The Transit System of the Year Award, given at the Ohio Department of Transportation's Civil Rights Transportation Symposium, celebrates Cincinnati Metro's commitment to creating real, measurable opportunities for these businesses. This honor highlights Cincinnati Metro’s ongoing dedication to uplifting local businesses and strengthening the community.