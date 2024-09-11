RATP Dev USA enters into five-year service management contract with Visalia Transit .

RATP Dev USA has been awarded a contract to manage the Visalia Transit system in California. The five-year contract is set to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2024, and includes the potential for five additional option years.

Under the new agreement, RATP Dev USA will oversee 85 vehicles and provide a diverse range of services, including fixed route, paratransit, commuter, park shuttle and a brand-new microtransit service. The system will be supported by a dedicated team of 165 employees, furthering RATP Dev USA’s commitment to providing quality transit services that enhance quality of life.

"We are excited to bring our expertise in delivering safe, reliable and innovative transportation services to Visalia," said Wess Cruz, director of operations for the west region. "This contract allows us to expand our reach in California and implement forward-thinking solutions that will benefit the community, including the launch of a new microtransit service."

The contract supports the state's goals to reduce transportation emissions and promoting alternative fuels.

"This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to California’s leadership in sustainable transportation," said Matt Booterbaugh, CEO of RATP Dev USA. "We look forward to providing innovative solutions that align with the state's environmental priorities, including the adoption of alternative fuel technologies and services that support carbon reduction efforts."