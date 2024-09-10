Metrolinx to publish community benefits program review.

Metrolinx is releasing its first Community Benefits and Supports (CBS) Program annual report for 2023-24, as the program enters its 10th year of service to the community. The document will detail the progress the organization and its contracting partners are making towards its commitment to supporting and strengthening communities as it builds much-needed transit through the CBS program, which is the province’s first community benefits program.

The organization’s CBS Program is working to drive economic change by creating jobs and training opportunities for equity-deserving communities, promoting the use of social enterprises, supporting local businesses during construction, implementing public realm improvements in partnership with municipalities and working with communities to better understand their needs and ensure their voices are heard.

Key highlights from 2023-2024

The annual report not only reflects the work that happened in 2023-2024, but also outlines the historical achievements of the program. Within the report, readers can find initial data on the community benefit impacts of many Metrolinx projects, including the following results from the past year:

Combined spending of C$35.7 million (US$26 million) on local businesses and social enterprises across the region

There were 148 public realm improvements incorporated into projects, including C$173.2 million (US$127.3 million) in active transportation investments (such as bike storage rooms and multi-use pathways) and C$127.7 million (US$93.8 million) in local access and accessibility improvements (such as new bridges and streetscape enhancements)

On the light-rail transit projects, 29.1 percent (169) of new hires by project contractors came from Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and 21.9 percent (164) self-identified as women

On the subway projects, 62.5 percent (90) of new hires by project contractors came from BIPOC communities and 35.7 percent (55) self-identified as women.

The hiring results exceeded Metrolinx's aspirational goal of 10 percent