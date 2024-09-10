HART Board of Directors approves three-year extension for HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Board of Directors approved a multi-year contract for HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina. The contract, effective Jan. 1, 2025, is for a three-year term and includes two, two-year options for extension.

“I want to thank the members of the HART Board’s Permitted Interaction Group for working with me to develop the terms of this contract, as well as the board for approving this contract and placing their continued trust in me to lead HART,” Kahikina said. “As I’ve said before, I’m very passionate about this project and am so pleased we’ve come to this agreement. Many thanks to our stakeholders, the HART ‘Ohana and the general public for their patience and support during this process. I’m extremely proud of all the accomplishments and good work that we, as a team, have achieved together and I look forward to many more momentous milestones.”

Kahikina joined HART in January 2021 as the interim executive director and CEO. She was appointed by the HART Board of Directors to a three-year term as executive director and CEO from January 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024.

“Lori Kahikina has excelled in leading this complex transit project over the past few years, demonstrating her leadership through a collaborative, hands-on, and proactive approach. Her contributions have been significant for the city and county of Honolulu and its taxpayers,” said HART Board Member Roger Morton, director of the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services and chair of the Permitted Interaction Group that negotiated Kahikina’s contract. “I’m pleased that we have reached this agreement, allowing us to continue our joint effort to complete the Skyline system to downtown and beyond.”