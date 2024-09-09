DRPT launches public transit positive impact campaign.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) has launched its "Connects Communities" campaign to educate Virginians on the essential role public transit plays in creating connected, thriving communities and improving the quality of life for all residents.

Messaging through this campaign focuses on the positive impact public transportation systems in Virginia offer to its riders, connecting people to jobs, education, healthcare and recreational activities while also reducing traffic congestion and promoting a more sustainable environment. The "Connects Communities" campaign will highlight these benefits, aiming to increase awareness and usage of local transit options across the service area.

Key campaign highlights include:

Enhancing connectivity: The campaign will emphasize how public transit links communities, helping residents move easily and efficiently throughout the state.

Economic benefits: By providing access to jobs, education and services, public transit systems bolster local economies, benefiting both individuals and businesses.

Sustainability: Public transportation is a key player in reducing carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact, supporting Virginia's commitment to sustainability.

Accessibility: The campaign will promote the accessibility of public transit, ensuring that it serves all Virginians, including those with disabilities, senior citizens and low-income individuals.

The campaign will include a mix of digital, radio, print and social media outreach, along with video content. A dedicated page on the ConnectingVA website will offer in-depth information on local transit options, the benefits of using transit and various resources.

“We are excited to launch the 'Connects Communities' campaign to highlight the vital role public transportation plays in the lives of Virginians,” said DRPT Director Zach Trogdon. “Public transit is more than just a way to get from point A to point B; it’s a lifeline that connects our communities, supports our economy and promotes sustainability. We encourage everyone to learn more about their local transit options and how they can benefit from using public transportation.”