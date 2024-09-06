The Rapid, ATU Local 836 agree to new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid) and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836, representing bus operators and maintenance and facilities technicians, have successfully reached an agreement on a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The previous agreement expired on June 9, 2024, and both parties have been working under an extension while negotiating the new terms. A tentative agreement was reached on Aug. 1 and was subsequently approved by The Rapid's Board of Directors on Aug. 28. The new agreement features substantial wage increases and additional work-life benefits for the workforce.

“This agreement reflects our steadfast commitment to our valued employees and continues to foster a positive and proactive relationship with our labor partners,” said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid.

Under the new three-year contract, bus operators will receive a $3 per hour increase in the first year, followed by four percent increases in both the second and third years. Maintenance and facilities technicians will see a six percent wage increase in the first year, with four percent increases in the subsequent years. Additionally, wage premiums have been improved for operator trainers and the night maintenance shift. New shift premiums have been introduced for bus operators working nights and weekends.

Beyond wage adjustments, the agreement introduces new benefits, including a floating holiday established to recognize holidays employees may celebrate that are workdays, such as Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veterans Day. Technicians will now be able to advance to promotional titles based on years of service and demonstrated performance.

The agreement also bestows part-time and trainee time accruals well in advance of the new paid leave laws. Probationary periods for bus operators have been extended and the agreement updates the no-fault attendance policy. Lastly, all active ATU members will receive a $250 ratification bonus following the board approval.

“This new contract is a testament to the strength and unity of our union members and it ensures their security and well-being for the next three years. ATU Local 836 will always remain committed to ensuring that our dedicated members wages and benefits are competitive and market driven; which this new contract demonstrates, and we will remain steadfast in protecting our members from layoffs and outsourcing, thereby ensuring job stability, which this new agreement provides,” said Melvin Turnbo, president of ATU Local 836 and Rapid Bus Operator. “We are excited that management supports each employee, from the bus operator to the utility worker in their roles and we remain committed to providing dependable, safe, and efficient community service. I commend the leadership of CEO and COO Deb Prato and Steve Schipper, respectively, and our ATU Negotiating Team in spiritedly debating the terms of this new agreement and securing ratification from both union membership and the ITP Board.”