Kevin Gray appointed as Metrolink chief technology officer

Metrolink has named Kevin Gray as its new chief technology officer, effective Sept. 3. Gray joins Metrolink as the city of Los Angeles, Calif., and the surrounding region prepares to welcome multiple high-profile international events and thousands of visitors in the coming years, culminating with the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. His experience as an information technology executive whose dynamic leadership, eye for innovation and commitment to efficient business practices have helped to transform a variety of organizations across the private and public sectors.

“Kevin is the kind of visionary leader who instantly elevates the team,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “Beyond his decades of hands-on experience managing information technology functions, Kevin brings a demonstrated ability to identify and leverage opportunities and unite disparate groups around solutions that prioritize the end-user experience. Metrolink will be a better agency with Kevin on board.”

As a member of Metrolink’s executive leadership team, Gray will work to drive digital modernization, process optimization and strategic collaboration while managing the day-to-day activities of the agency’s integrated digital and technology services department, including enterprise applications, cybersecurity, train control systems, network operations, fare collections and technology infrastructure.

“I’m thrilled to join Metrolink at such an exciting time for both the agency and the southern California community,” Gray said. “From legacy investments in public transportation infrastructure tied to the 2028 Olympics to cutting-edge technological advancements that are accelerating progress toward our state’s ambitious climate action goals, this feels like a watershed moment for transit in our region. Metrolink’s continued evolution from a traditional commuter line to a more robust passenger rail model with more frequent trains and more midday and evening service is helping to change how southern Californians think about mobility. I look forward to supporting that renaissance and leveraging my experience and expertise to make Metrolink the best resource it can be for our customers.”

Gray spent the past six years as chief information officer for the city of Burbank, Calif., where he oversaw the redevelopment of the city’s website and launched the Our Burbank 311 app, while also advancing numerous mission-critical projects, including partnering with the Burbank Police Department to strengthen the city’s public safety network. His tenure at the city was marked by significant improvements in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity, which garnered widespread recognition. Prior to joining the city of Burbank, Gray was vice president of global media and IT infrastructure technology for Viacom and vice president of IT infrastructure for Paramount Pictures.

Gray is president of the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) Southern Chapter and serves on the boards of Innovate@UCLA, the Southern California Chapter of the Society of Information Management, the University of California Irvine Extension Customer Experience 2.0 Program, the Evanta Southern California CIO Executive Summit and the Burbank Community YMCA.