LTD Board of Directors adopts new community outreach initiative

The Lane Transit District (LTD) Board of Directors has voted to adopt the Community Outreach Framework program to work towards engaing the community into everything, including major projects and everyday policies and programs.

This initiative was made possible by the Community Outreach and Communications Assessment. Elements of this work included extensive best practices research, an assessment of LTD’s current practices and public surveys. A first-of-its-kind Community Steering Council was created, meeting several times during the course of several months.

“We know LTD serves a community with varying needs and we need strong relationships in order to do our work,” said LTD Director of Mobility Planning and Policy Dave Roth. “The framework is intended to build community trust and confidence in LTD’s efforts to serve the community, making it a more effective organization for the region.”