    1. Management

    NCDOT launches Transportation Apprenticeship Program recruitment efforts

    Aug. 28, 2024
    Those selected to participate in the Transportation Apprenticeship Program will gain in-depth knowledge of the transportation industry and earn a competitive wage, plus benefits. 
    NCDOT
    The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is now recruiting its first round of apprentices through its Transportation Apprenticeship Program (TAP+). Created in partnership with N.C. Community Colleges, TAP+ will provide hands-on training and career opportunities for aspiring engineering technicians across the state. 

    “TAP+ addresses the critical need for skilled talent, ensuring a robust workforce for the future,” said NCDOT Human Resources Director Amanda Olive. “By investing in apprentices, NCDOT is building a pipeline of qualified employees who are passionate about transportation.” 

    The first round of recruitment will focus on engineering technician apprentices, who will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of projects such as design, construction, bridge work, erosion control, aviation, rail, integrated mobility and maritime. 

    Applicants who are selected will gain in-depth knowledge of the transportation industry and earn a competitive wage, plus benefits. 

    Additionally, the program serves as an entry-point for candidates who are seeking employment with the department but lacking one or more skills to qualify for a permanent position. TAP+ joins the many hiring initiatives the department has implemented to reduce its vacancy rate since the COVID-19 pandemic and retain quality employees. 