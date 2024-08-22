WMATA Board of Directors approves new ATU contract

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Board of Directors approved a new four-year contract with the agency’s largest union, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689. The union represents more than 8,000 employees – including bus and train operators, station managers, maintenance workers and other support positions.

The contract will work to enhance cost management, operational safety, recruitment and retention and system efficiency.

“The board appreciates the work of the general manager and his team, as well as ATU Local 689 leadership to finalize this agreement," said WMATA Board Finance and Capital Committee Chair Matt Letourneau. "This new contract enhances system safety and improves cost efficiency and predictability for Metro [WMATA] and our regional funding partners while continuing to support our valued employees."

“We are grateful for our labor partners at Local 689 and want to thank President Raymond Jackson for his collaboration throughout this negotiation process,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Our employees are Metro’s [WMATA's] greatest assets. This agency does not run without our hardworking teammates but we are facing unprecedented financial challenges and this agreement helps with short- and long-term cost controls.”

The agreement includes no general wage increase or cost of living adjustment in the first year of the contract, in line with other WMATA non-represented staff. It includes a three percent general increase in 2025 and 2026 and a 3.5 percent increase in 2027.

For years two through four, the contract includes cost of living adjustments but caps total increases, including the general wage increase, at five percent. WMATA notes the cost of living adjustments will prevent the large spikes in wage increases that have occurred in the past. The wage structure provides frontline employees with increases that acknowledge their critical role in service to the region and provides predictability for the next four years.

For the first time, the agreement includes fatigue management safety protocols that limit the hours of continuous work to make sure workers are rested. The new rule aligns with industry best practices and will close Corrective Actions in response to findings from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission and National Transportation Safety Board.

“The agreement demonstrates that safety is top of mind in every action we take and every service we deliver,” said WMATA Board Safety and Operations Committee Chair Don Drummer. “It will help make our system safer for both operators and customers.”

WMATA and the union also agreed to attendance management on employee records for unexcused absences to increase accountability. Other provisions include the ability to increase valuable maintenance time in the overnight hours for more productivity and system efficiency.

The agreement runs July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2028.