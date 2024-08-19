Combined investment of C$12 million to help city of Belleville, Ontario, upgrade public transit services

The city of Belleville, Ontario, is upgrading its public transit services after a combined investment of more than C$12 million (US$8.8 million) from the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city.

Belleville Transit is acquiring four 12-meter (39.4-foot) hybrid buses, a seven-meter (23-foot) conventional bus and two fully accessible hybrid vans that can also serve as emergency mobility transport vehicles. Additionally, the city will build a multi-use path in the Hydro One transmission corridor and improve access to bus stops with 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles) of new sidewalk to support commuters. They will also upgrade existing fareboxes to support more convenient payment options, improve bus security and increase accessibility at 10 bus stops.

“This is fantastic news for Belleville. Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential for our communities’ economic development. Increasing infrastructure for transit helps passengers get to work, school, home and essential services. These improvements keep our communities growing and thriving,” said Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands Mark Gerretsen.

“The city of Belleville is committed to increasing accessibility and environmental initiatives in our community and it is exciting to know the federal and provincial governments are invested in these initiatives as well. This funding will support the expansion of our city as we continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our residents,” said Mayor of Belleville Neil Ellis.

The government of Canada is investing C$4.7 million (US$3.4 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support six public transit projects. The government of Ontario is contributing C$3.9 million (US$2.9 million) and the city is investing C$4.1 million (US$3 million)