Santa Clara VTA to continue providing project management and staff support for Hill International.

Hill International, Inc. was selected by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) to continue to providing Project Management and Staff Support (PMSS) and staff augmentation services to deliver capital improvements (from planning through operations on an as needed basis), including highway, roadway, pedestrian/bicycle, transit and facility projects. Hill has served as Santa Clara VTA’s PMSS partner since 2017 and this new award extends Hill’s work with Santa Clara VTA through 2029.

Santa Clara VTA acts as an independent special district responsible for bus and light-rail operations, congestion management, specific highway improvement projects and countywide transportation planning.

The agency’s currently approved capital program is approximately $2.6 billion and encompasses projects in support of a bus fleet of 435 buses serving a 346-square mile urbanized service area, a 42.2-mile light-rail system served by 98 rail cars and five historic trolley cars and associated road, bridge and highway improvements and maintenance.

Hill’s services will entail as-needed project management, construction management, resident engineering, inspection, project controls and other support in such specialty areas as procurement, safety and security, outreach and materials testing.

“I’ve lived and worked in the Santa Clara Valley for nearly 30 years and know the good work [Santa Clara] VTA is doing first-hand," said Hill International First Vice President, Northern California Operations Andy Kreck, PE, CCM. "I’m proud we’ve assembled such a strong team to continue our work with [Santa Clara] VTA and I’m excited to move forward into the next phase of [Santa Clara] VTA’s capital program.”

“U.S. infrastructure will always be a focus for Hill,” said Hi International CEO Raouf S. Ghali. “Our work over the years with [Santa Clara] VTA showcases the value we add at all levels to our clients and with the commitment of leaders like Andy, I know [Santa Clara] VTA will continue to enjoy the best PM/CM talent and innovations our industry has to offer.”