Patrick McKenna named president and CEO of Eno Center for Transportation

The Eno Center for Transportation Board of Directors has appointed Patrick McKenna as president and CEO. McKenna, who is succeeding Robert Puentes, will assume his new role on Oct. 7, 2024.

McKenna currently serves as the director of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). During his nine-year tenure with MoDOT, he has led an enterprise of 5,100 employees to transform decades of deferred maintenance for the nation’s 7th largest transportation network.

Prior to serving as MoDOT director, McKenna served as the Deputy Commissioner for the NHDOT and chief financial officer at the United States Senate, Office of the Secretary.

He currently serves as the National Safety Committee chair. McKenna has also served on the executive committee of TRB and currently is the chair of the NCHRP 20-24 committee, along with the national strategic vision project.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick McKenna to the Eno Center for Transportation” said James H. Burnley, chairman of the Eno Board of Directors and former U.S. secretary of transportation. “He is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities the transportation industry faces today. We are confident that his vision and expertise will drive the Eno Center to new heights.”

Under Patrick McKenna’s leadership, the Eno Center for Transportation will continue to focus on its core mission to shape public debate on critical multimodal transportation issues and to build a network of innovative transportation professionals.

“I am honored to lead the Eno Center for Transportation at this pivotal time,” said McKenna. “I look forward to collaborating with Eno’s talented team and diverse stakeholders to further our vision for a transportation system that fosters economic vitality, advances social equity, improves safety and quality of life for all.”