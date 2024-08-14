Carl Hasty retires from Tahoe Transportation District

Carl Hasty will retire as Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) district manager after 15 years of service.

“Carl’s visionary approach to transportation has left an indelible mark on our region,” said Alexis Hill, chair of the TTD Board of Directors. “His dedication to both the community and the environment has set a high standard for all of us. We are grateful for his leadership and commitment, which have truly transformed the way we approach transportation in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

During his time with the agency, the district successfully secured various grants through competitive federal, state and local sources, enabling the completion of key projects that balanced community needs with environmental preservation, including the SR 89/Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization project. Collaborating with local communities and multiple agencies, the project resulted in the construction of a 153-foot bridge over the Truckee River, new roundabouts and multimodal enhancements that improved connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Significant progress was also made on the SR 28 National Scenic Byway project.

Key achievements include the completion of the North Shore Demonstration Project—a three mile multi-use trail connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park, which opened on June 28, 2019, and the South Shore bike path from Stateline to Roundhill, both integral parts of the Stateline to Stateline project. Planned projects for the east shore corridor include nearly eight miles of multi-use trail from Sand Harbor to Spooner Summit, expected to be completed between 2025 and 2030, along with various transit, parking and water quality improvements.

Additional accomplishments include relocating shoulder parking off the highway on SR 28 and completing the Meeks Bay to Sugar Pine Point Bikeway on the West Shore. The agency also developed the Lake Tahoe Community College Mobility Hub, installed the first bus charging station at the Hub and purchased Lake Tahoe’s first battery-operated bus.

The agency also oversaw the acquisition and operation of the South Shore Bus system, the construction of the Incline Village Roundabout and expanded access to Sand Harbor through the East Shore Express.