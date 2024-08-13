C-TRAN appoints Afthab Zainudeen as chief information officer

Afthab Zainudeen has been named C-TRAN’s chief information officer, effective Aug. 12, 2024. Zainudeen most recently served at TriMet in Portland, Ore., as manager of intelligent transportation systems. In his new role at C-TRAN, he will oversee the agency’s information technology team, as well as various projects and the many technology components and systems used in day-to-day operations.

Zainudeen brings more than 25 years of Intelligent Transportation System experience and operational knowledge.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at C-TRAN and help make an excellent public transportation system even better,” Zainudeen said. “Technology systems touch every aspect of what we do in the transportation industry, even if they’re not always seen by the rider. I’m looking forward to supporting C-TRAN’s employees and the community we serve every day.”

Originally from Sri Lanka, Zainudeen arrived in the United States in 1990. He started his transportation career in 1995, spending time in both the public and private sector. That includes a prior stint at the Washington Metropolitan Transportation Agency in Washington, D.C. At TriMet, Zainudeen led multiple transformations of operational systems and managed several large projects.

“I’ve known Afthab for several years and I know how much C-TRAN and our riders will benefit from him joining our team,” said Leann M. Caver, C-TRAN CEO. “His experience and expertise are top-notch. With some crucial projects and improvements already on the horizon for C-TRAN, it’s a great opportunity to deliver even better outcomes for this region.”

Zainudeen holds a bachelor's degree in transit information systems from Ashford University in London, England. He also participates in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Black African Americans and Diversity in IT.