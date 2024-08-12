City of Delta, B.C., advocates to keep threatened bus routes

The Delta Council in Delta, British Columbia, adopted a new motion at a special council meeting on July 30, 2024, to take steps to protect the city's transit routes—now at risk due to funding shortfalls at TransLink. During the meeting, the council directed staff to develop an advocacy plan to ensure TransLink receives the provincial funding it needs to maintain service in Delta and other suburban communities.

The funding issues could see the future cancellation of many Delta bus routes starting in 2026, dramatically impacting the ability of residents to travel within and out of the city.

“Thousands of Delta residents depend on transit every single day to get to work, school, medical appointments and other essential activities,” said Delta Mayor George V. Harvie. “Losing these routes would be devastating for our community, impacting the local economy, the lives of residents, as well as our environmental sustainability. At a time when the province is encouraging cities like Delta to increase housing and take action on climate change, it is reasonable to expect they will provide adequate funding to maintain the provincial infrastructure, like transit, required to make those initiatives successful. We are calling on the province to step in and ensure the continued viability of transit services in Delta and across the Lower Mainland.”

The potential cancellation of Delta’s bus routes and a decrease in HandyDART services would disproportionately impact youth, seniors and equity-seeking groups. The absence of viable transit options would make it necessary for nearly every Delta resident to own a vehicle, putting more cars on the road when congestion—particularly around the George Massey Tunnel—is already a significant challenge.

In addition to urging the province to provide TransLink with necessary funding, Delta Council also directed city staff to prepare coordinated advocacy efforts at the Union of BC Municipalities Conference in September.