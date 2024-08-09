INIT President/CEO Roland Staib to ascend to chairman of the board in January 2025

INIT Inc. President and CEO Roland Staib will be taking on a new role as chair of the board of INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc. effective Jan. 1st, 2025. He has served as a leader in the North American market for more than 20 years.

“It has been an honor to serve INIT in various roles first in Europe and then in North America over these past four decades,” said Staib. “I want to thank all the employees past and present, my colleagues around the world and most importantly our customers who continue to invest in the technology and services INIT brings to public transit. Our organization has a bright and busy future ahead and I pledge to continue in high gear until my last day in my current role and subsequently on the board.”

By the end of the year Roland will pass the baton to successors. Carl Commons, currently chief sales officer will assume the role of CEO and Andy Singh, COO will become president. Both have served on the executive management team for many years and will help to guarantee continuity in the operational business.

“We want to thank Roland for his hard work and dedication to INIT’s amazing success," said President Gottfried Greschner on behalf of the INIT Managing Board. "He was one of my students during my time at the University of Karlsruhe (today KIT) and joined INIT in the first days of starting the business. "

Greschner continues, "His leadership in North America really drove the growth of INIT worldwide. Many of the technical innovations are due to what has come from our customers across the US and Canada. I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve as chair of the board and continue to support the further growth of INIT Inc.”