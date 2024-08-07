MassDOT awards $.65 million in shared streets and spaces grants

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be awarding $6.5 million to 28 municipalities and two Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) as part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program. The program provides project funding to help Massachusetts cities and towns design and implement changes to curbs, streets and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility and community growth and revitalization.

“We are pleased to announce $6.5 million for municipalities and Regional Transit Authorities in the Shared Streets and Spaces Program,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “These grant awards will advance projects to help support safe travel for everyone, whether they are on foot, bike, transit or in an automobile and strengthen our municipalities across the state. We look forward to working with local leaders as they address the challenges and infrastructure needs in cities and towns and can help build projects which improve multimodality, accessibility and safety.”

The program encourages quick implementation of projects to improve plazas, sidewalks, curbs, streets, bus stops, parking areas and other public spaces in support of public health, safe mobility and strengthened commerce.

"Improving the walkability in Palmer’s business district is key and we are very excited to be included in this program," said Matthew Morse, Palmer Director of Public Works. "We plan to utilize this funding to make a portion of our business district safer and improve pedestrian access to a public transit stop at the Big Y plaza, with ADA curb ramps, crosswalks, signage, pavement markings, lighting and a new sidewalk."

“PVTA is grateful for MassDOT’s continued support of communities in our service area through the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program," said Brandy Pelletier, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority manager of marketing, advertising and public relations. "Over the last several years, PVTA, in partnership with our member communities, has used this funding to improve transit access and enhance safety infrastructure at eighteen stop locations along rural, urban and suburban routes across our service area.”

A list of the cities, towns and regional transit authorities that have been awarded Shared Streets and Spaces grants for construction projects in this funding round can be found here.