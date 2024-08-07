MARTA hires Steven Parker as assistant general manager of external affairs

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has brought on attorney Steven Parker as its new assistant general manager of external affairs. Parker will be responsible for directing and overseeing federal, state and local government affairs, community engagement, marketing, sales and communications.

In this role, Parker will help develop and implement initiatives that strengthen the MARTA brand through compelling marketing and communications campaigns, strategic partnerships and consistent community engagement.

“I am excited to welcome Steven to our team,” said Collie Greenwood, CEO and general manager at MARTA. “His deep experience engaging with government officials and the community around policy will be key to our success going forward. He’ll be leading a great team of professionals focused on helping advance and communicate our most important priorities.”

Most recently, Parker was the chief innovation officer for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he led a team charged with creating an environment where innovation can thrive by mobilizing innovation teams across the agency, developing problem solving models and partnering with private industry to help TSA remain an agile security agency.

“I am looking forward to leading the External Affairs team during this critically important time,” Parker said. “I plan to hit the ground running and help Mr. Greenwood and his team execute on MARTA’s key goals, from improving the customer experience to the completion of ongoing expansion and enhancement projects.”

Parker has also served as deputy state director for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) where he developed and implemented the senator's outreach strategy to Georgia’s local, state and federal elected officials and business, community and religious constituencies. Prior to that, he was political director for Ossoff's U.S. Senate campaign. He was formerly a senior city attorney, handling commercial real estate and municipal law for the city of Atlanta, Ga., director of logistics for Jon Ossoff for Congress campaign. Prior to that, he was an attorney at Balch & Bingham LLP and vice president and senior counsel with Fidelity National Title Group.

Parker was also appointed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and confirmed by the Atlanta City Council to serve on the Metro Atlanta Land Bank Authority, which acquires dilapidated properties and transforms them to productive use with an emphasis on affordable housing. Parker has a long history of working to improve the lives of others.

“I am deeply committed to serving my community and I look forward to lending my skills and resources to create a positive impact on those served by MARTA,” Parker said.

“With his experience in the transportation and government fields and commitment to community service, Steven is an enormous asset and the right person to lead our External Affairs group during this time of transit expansion,” said MARTA Chief of Staff Melissa Mullinax. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Parker earned his juris doctor degree at North Carolina Central University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in political science from California State University.