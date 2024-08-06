CTA workshop helps small businesses receive DBE certification to bid on agency projects

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) hosted a workshop on Aug. 5 to help small businesses get the necessary certification as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) to bid on CTA projects. The event provided an opportunity for leaders of small and minority/women-owned businesses who are interested in participating in CTA contracts such as the ongoing Red Line Extension project.

Participants applied directly for certification with the CTA at the event, which featured a scheduled presentation that provided attendees with valuable information on how to become a certified DBE and the benefits of certification.

“Ensuring a diverse and inclusive pool of contractors is crucial for the CTA's success in serving the community,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “This certification drive is an essential step in opening doors for small businesses and fostering economic growth in our city.”

CTA will continue to host additional outreach events that encourage participation of DBE- firms and other small businesses on future projects.