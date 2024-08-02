San Joaquin Regional Transit District to discontinue Van Go! service to Stockton in September

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District (San Joaquin RTD) will be discontinuing its Van Go! service in the City of Stockton effective Sept. 1, 2024. The decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the service’s performance and financial impact, as well as extensive public outreach and hearings.

The evaluation revealed that Van Go! holds the lowest productivity in the system, with an average of 1.57 passengers per revenue hour and the highest operating cost at $105.04 per passenger.

San Joaquin RTD held multiple public hearings, to gather input from community members and riders. Notifications were distributed via email, bus and transfer station postings, social media and website, encouraging the public to share their comments via phone, email, fax or in person. The agency received 14 comments from the public, which were reviewed and responses clarified that the discontinuation pertains only to the city of Stockton and not to rural areas and surrounding jurisdictions.

Customers will no longer be given the option to book trips if both the pick-up and drop-off locations are within the city of Stockton. This change does not affect customers’ ability to book trips to and from Stockton to other cities, as well as between them.

The reallocation of resources from Van Go! will enhance fixed-route services, particularly in underserved neighborhoods and provide approximately 42 additional daily revenue hours of service.

“The reallocation of resources from Van Go! will allow fixed route service improvements in benefit of a larger number of residents with focus on underserved neighborhoods throughout San Joaquin County,” said Dámaris Galvan, planning and service development director. “We remain committed to continuously enhancing our transportation offerings to meet the needs of all our passengers.”