Gary Hudder to retire as Round Rock transportation director Aug. 2

Gary Hudder, who has led transportation efforts for the city of Round Rock, Texas, for the past 13 years, was recognized at the city's recent council meeting as he prepares to retire on Aug. 2.

During his tenure, Hudder helped the city in delivering $333 million worth of investments into new roads, adding more than 300 lane miles of new roads and dedicated $46 million toward improvements to neighborhood streets.

A few of the major projects completed during his time with the city included the extension of Logan Street, widening of University Boulevard, extension of Mays Street, extension of Kenney Fort Boulevard, RM 620 improvements, expansion of the FM3406 bridge and two Master Transportation Planning processes.

“The city of Round Rock is so much better off because you came here,” said Round Rock City Manager Laurie Hadley. “You’ve left a lasting impression on Round Rock and you truly have a servant’s heart.”

Hudder joined the city as the director of transportation in August of 2011, bringing a diverse background in road/civil construction. Prior to his time with the city, he worked primarily in the private sector, serving organizations in senior level management positions. He has been known in the organization and community for his team building skills, experience in operational efficiencies and effective financial management.

“To see the growth and what has happened in transportation since I’ve been [on council], has been due to you,” said Round Rock City Mayor Craig Morgan. “You’ve put your heart and soul in it.”

In addition to his professional duties with the city, Hudder has served as chair of CAMPO’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), an active board member of the Round Rock Rotary Club, board member of senior access and member of Leadership Round Rock’s planning committee.

Hudder thanked his team for their dedication and his family for their support as he worked with elected officials, city staff and residents to build out Round Rock’s transportation network. He said he believed in the value of transportation in improving the quality of life for residents.

“Do the little things right for their every day lives as they’re driving around town and they’ll back you and they’ll trust you,” Hudder said. “It’s been my honor and privilege to work for this community…I leave here proud of the work we accomplished.”

Other projects accomplished by Hudder and his team included the Creekbend Boulevard extension, several improvements to Downtown Round Rock, Roundville Lane and various bottleneck projects that improved turn lanes and signaled intersections.

Round Rock City Manager Hadley has promoted Michael Thane to the position of executive director of public works, a new position that will oversee both the transportation department and the utilities and environmental services department.