MBTA names Jeff Cook chief administrative officer, Alicia Gomes executive director of light rail

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has appointed Jeff Cook as permanent chief administrative officer (CAO) and Alicia Gomes as the inaugural executive director of light rail.

“These appointments mark a pivotal moment for the MBTA,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Jeff Cook and Alicia Gomes both bring extensive experience and unwavering commitment to their roles and will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver safer, more reliable transit services for our riders. We look forward to their continued leadership and contributions in these positions within our organization.”

Cook, who has served as acting CAO for the past six months, joined the MBTA in 2018 as chief procurement and contracts administration officer.

In his role as CAO, Cook will continue supporting the general manager in implementing new initiatives. Prior to the MBTA, Cook spent 28 years with Fidelity's real estate division, holding positions including vice president of international operations and global risk.

As CAO, Cook helped the MBTA renegotiate agreements with CRRC for new Red and Orange Line cars and with Cubic for AFC 2.0, enabling the introduction of contactless payment on Aug. 1, 2024.

“I’m honored to continue serving the MBTA in this permanent capacity,” Cook said. “The MBTA is at a unique moment in time, with an experienced leader in General Manager Phil Eng and a supportive administration in Gov. [Maura] Healey and Lt. Gov. [Kim] Driscoll, as well as Secretary [Monica] Tibbits-Nutt and the MBTA Board of Directors, not to mention an incredibly talented executive leadership team and workforce that truly believe and work diligently in furthering the MBTA’s mission.”

Gomes, as the first executive director of light rail in MBTA history, will oversee all aspects of the Green Line and Mattapan line, including safe operations and employees. Previously, all rapid transit lines, including the Red, Orange, Blue, Green and Mattapan, were under the oversight of one executive director. MBTA notes the operations division recognizes the need to separate the roles to better address the unique needs and operating environments of heavy and light rail respectively.

With 17 years of experience at the MBTA, Gomes has progressed from a light-rail motor person to roles including chief inspector, division chief of light-rail operations and most recently, chief transportation officer of rail operations.

“I’m very excited for this new role and I’ve been working on the Green Line my entire career,” Gomes said. “Light rail is a unique system compared to the rest of the MBTA lines. I’m excited to be the first to be lead in this new role and help us carve an innovative future for it. Throughout my career at the MBTA, I’ve benefited from incredible leadership. Now, in this role, I hope to empower others just as I have been empowered. I’m extremely thankful.”