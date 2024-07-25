Cross Fraser Partnership named preferred proponent for British Columbia's Fraser River Tunnel Project.

The government of British Columbia is entering the next stage of design for its new toll-free, eight-lane tunnel to replace the George Massey Tunnel through the selection of the Fraser River Tunnel Project’s preferred proponent, Cross Fraser Partnership.

“This is a huge step for the Fraser River Tunnel Project, which will see a new toll-free, eight-lane tunnel built to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel,” said Rob Fleming, Canada's minister of transportation and infrastructure. “With this team in place, we can finalize the project design and ready it for construction, helping us improve travel for people moving along Highway 99 between Richmond and Delta.”

The new crossing will replace the George Massey Tunnel with a toll-free, eight-lane immersed tube tunnel that includes three general-purpose travel lanes and a dedicated public transit lane in each direction. The new tunnel will also feature a separate multi-use path to support walking, biking and other active transportation options.

“We’re addressing traffic congestion at this bottleneck to make it quicker and easier for people to get where they’re going,” said Dan Coulter, Canada's minister of state for infrastructure and transit. “Dedicated lanes through the tunnel will make public transit along the corridor faster and more reliable and for the first time ever at this location, people will be able to cross the river on foot or by bike.”

Building on the extensive design work already completed by the province, the project now enters the development phase, which allows a transparent and collaborative approach to tunnel design and agreement on project costs and risks between the province and Cross Fraser Partnership. The final design and cost submission will culminate in a design-build agreement.

The Cross Fraser Partnership team that will collaborate with the province through the development phase is comprised of Bouygues Construction Canada Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd., Pomerleau BC Inc. and Arcadis Canada Inc.

The environmental assessment continues in parallel with the development of the project design and early works with major construction starting in 2026.