Garth Weithman named COTA deputy CEO

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Board of Trustees has named Garth Weithman the agency's new deputy CEO. In his new role, Weithman will help oversee COTA’s transit operations, human resources and information, innovation and technology.

“I am pleased that our board recognizes Garth’s indelible contribution to COTA and approved the contract appointing him to deputy CEO,” said COTA President and CEO Monica Téllez-Fowler. “Garth shares my values as a servant leader. His dedication to improving access to transit and his desire to bring out the best in everyone he works with made our decision to promote him an easy one. Garth will be an asset to COTA as we prepare for a historic expansion of public transit in central Ohio.”

Weithman joined COTA in 2022 as chief of staff, where he served as senior adviser to COTA’s leadership team. Before joining COTA, Weithman was the assistant vice president of strategic initiatives and advocacy at the United Way of Central Ohio. He also served as a public affairs specialist at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

“I am grateful to Monica and our board of trustees for putting their trust in me and allowing me to continue a career dedicated to serving our region,” Weithman said. “I look forward to supporting our team to ensure transportation is never a barrier to opportunity, but rather a pathway to success.”

Weithman holds a bachelor of arts from Otterbein University and a master of arts in public policy and management from Ohio State University. He is a member of Leadership Columbus Class of 2021 and is a former Alumni Society Board Member for the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.