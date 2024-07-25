Cincinnati Metro, ATU Local 627 agree to new three-year labor contract

Cincinnati Metro and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 627 have successfully negotiated and approved a new three-year labor contract. The new agreement offers increased wages and benefits for Cincinnati Metro's dedicated fixed-route union staff, which includes bus operators, maintenance workers and associated support staff.

"[Cincinnati] Metro’s operators and mechanics are the backbone of our system, which serves the community every day," said Darryl Haley, general manager and CEO of Cincinnati Metro. "This new contract recognizes the dedication and hard work of our team members and helps continued efforts to attract the very best as we build our talent in this fiercely competitive labor market.”

Cincinnati Metro aims to attract and retain highly skilled employees under the new contract, ensuring the continued delivery of safe and reliable transportation services.

"We are proud to have reached this agreement, which will not only benefit hardworking employees, but also contribute to the overall success of [Cincinnati] Metro," said Frank Harper, president of ATU Local 627. "This contract recognizes the importance of our union members and the vital role they play in serving the community."

Among the contract highlights are:

Increased wages of 13 percent during three years

Improvements to operator work schedules

Improved vacation for employees

A new partnership with the ATU on Cincinnati Metro’s Joint Maintenance Training Committee

The contract went into effect July 23, 2024, and will last through Oct. 31, 2026.