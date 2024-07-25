  • Subscribe
    1. Management

    Latest MTI perspective examines AC Transit’s hiring efforts

    July 25, 2024
    AC Transit’s hiring approach could prove to be a model template for recruitment and retention throughout the transit industry.
    AC Transit hires new bus operators on March 13, 2023.

    The latest Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI) perspective examines what one transit operator is doing differently to attract and retain qualified frontline workers.

    The perspective, Steering Success: AC Transit’s Holistic Strategy for Bus Operator Shortage, involved a literature review and a series of interviews with Human Resources staff from California’s largest bus only transit agency, the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit). The nearly 65-year-old Oakland-based transit agency considered several factors in the implementation of its innovative recruitment practices including:

    When AC Transit implemented changes to its hiring and training process, including significant financial incentives and a holistic view of new hire needs, the agency experienced an improvement in hiring and retention.

    “AC Transit served 39.3 million riders last fiscal year, covering 364 square miles of the East Bay, and 625 buses—including the region’s largest zero-emission bus fleet—which underscores that this is not a small operation,” said Lisa Rose, author of the perspective. “Facing a similar staffing crisis as many other agencies, AC Transit overhauled its hiring and training practices and it worked. The agency recorded an impressive decrease in turnover from 2022 to 2023 and this positive trajectory has continued into 2024.”

    "Our district wanted to tangibly demonstrate to new frontline employees what AC Transit is about and welcome them into a supportive community. However, we first needed to pause and determine what new hires in our community required,” said AC Transit CEO and General Manager Michael Hursh. “When HR began conducting informal exit interviews with resigning tenured bus operators, our team then identified patterns leading to turnover, and quickly, new bus operator recruitment began changing for the better."

    AC Transit’s approach—characterized by early investments in new hires, including holistic support, financial incentives, and a focus on creating community—is a viable way forward in addressing the transit workforce shortage. The success of the program has spurred AC Transit to develop plans to implement the new bus operator staffing model for recruitments agencywide. The perspective notes the changes could prove to be a model template for recruitment and retention throughout the transit industry. 

