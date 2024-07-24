NDOT launches tactical urbanism program.

The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) has launched a new tactical urbanism program that supports and facilitates community-led installation of temporary transportation projects in neighborhoods.

Also known as “planning by-doing” or “pop-up urbanism,” NDOT notes tactical urbanism has been present in Nashville, Tenn., during the past decade.

Tactical Urbanism Permitting

For community organizations that have already completed planning for a tactical urbanism project and have secured funding to install the project, NDOT notes the next step is seeking formal approval to install the project by requesting a Tactical Urbanism Permit.

To encourage the scaling of projects that contribute to community-building and local safety, NDOT will also provide funding for the materials and installation costs for a select number of tactical urbanism plans through a competitive application process.

NDOT says potential applicants should first review the contents of the Tactical Urbanism Guide to become acquainted with design guidance for the program. Community organizations and neighborhood groups can then submit a project to be considered for funding by sending a Tactical Urbanism Permit Application.

Project applications will be reviewed and funded on a quarterly schedule. NDOT notes applications can be submitted on a rolling basis but must be submitted by the quarterly submission deadline to be considered in each quarterly review. Projects not funded in a particular quarter are eligible for reconsideration in subsequent quarters.

The next submission deadline is Aug. 19, 2024. Four projects will be selected in the first funding cycle of the program and decisions will be announced by mid-September. The next quarterly submission deadline is targeted for mid-to-late November 2024.

More information on Tactical Urbanism can be found on NDOT’s website.



