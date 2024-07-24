SacRT awarded nearly $1 million in state planning grants

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) awarded the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) nearly $1 million through three Caltrans Sustainable Community grants. These planning grants will help SacRT improve safety, help residents make better transit connections and meet the mobility needs of the growing region.

“We are honored to receive these grants, which will significantly enhance our ability to provide safe, sustainable and accessible transit options for the Sacramento community,” said SacRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li. “Each of these projects reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for our residents by connecting them more effectively to essential services, employment opportunities and healthcare. Through strong partnerships and innovative planning, we are transforming our transit system to meet the growing needs of our region.”

The Safe Routes to Transit Plan was awarded $442,650. This plan will see SacRT, in partnership with Civic Thread and Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, conduct a comprehensive review of active transportation plans, including SacRT’s Bus Stop Improvement Plan. SacRT says this project aims to analyze current conditions, prioritize locations and develop recommendations for safe routes to transit.

Through extensive community engagement, the plan will focus on transforming car-centric environments into safer and more comfortable spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. This initiative ensures equitable transportation by addressing obstacles faced by transit riders of all ages and abilities, ultimately supporting SacRT in securing future funding and aligning with other development projects.

The Folsom Connections to Healthcare project was awarded $218,472. SacRT, in partnership with the city of Folsom, Calif., and local medical facilities, will conduct the Sustainable Transit Connections to Health Services Planning and Feasibility Study that aims to proactively plan for sustainable transit connections supporting Folsom’s rapid growth. The project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, provide alternative regional transportation modes and improve access to jobs, services and healthcare facilities.

The study will include route design, ridership forecasts, station area planning, public engagement and a unique multi-party sponsorship agreement. It aligns with several ongoing planning efforts, including the Folsom 15-Minute Service Frequency project and Sacramento Area of Council of Governments’ Green Means Go greenhouse gas reduction goals, to serve the fastest growing area of Folsom currently unserved by fixed-route transit.

The third project to receive funding is the Reimagine Roseville Road Station, which was awarded $177,060. This project seeks to reopen and enhance access to the Roseville Road light-rail station via the Grand Avenue bridge, which is currently closed due to safety risks. The project aims to redefine the bridge as a community asset through access improvements identified through community engagement. Proposed enhancements include lighting upgrades, cameras, traffic control devices, bike/pedestrian facilities, urban greening elements, artwork and signage. These improvements aim to foster a safer, more accessible environment for the community north of the station, transforming it into a neighborhood amenity.

The three projects are expected to commence in early 2025.

“These grants are a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a more connected and sustainable transit network,” said SacRT Board Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. “By focusing on projects that enhance safety, accessibility and environmental sustainability, we are paving the way for a future where public transit is the cornerstone of our community’s mobility.”