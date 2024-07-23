Penny Feist named city of Wichita, Kan., transportation director

Penny Feist has been named transportation director of the city of Wichita, Kan. Fiest has been serving as the interim transportation director since January 2024.

As the interim transportation director, Feist coordinated the development of a new transit service plan for the department, upgraded the scheduling software and provided project sponsorship for projects such as the multimodal center capital project and the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.

“As a lifelong resident of Wichita, I’m thrilled at the opportunity to serve my community in a new and meaningful way,” said Feist. “It’s an exciting time for Wichita Transit and I look forward to the work ahead as we continue to improve this vital public service.”

Prior to serving as the interim director, Feist worked for the city of Wichita as the assistant director of public works & utilities, a role she began in 2022. She served for four years as the strategic services manager in public works & utilities, as the strategic services assistant division manager and as a senior management analyst. Feist additionally has experience as a program manager for Reno County Community Corrections and with the state of Kansas – social and rehabilitation services.

As head of Wichita Transit, Feist will manage 146 employees, a $20.3 million annual budget and the entire Wichita Transit system.