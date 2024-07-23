SEPTA, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen ratify three-year labor agreement

The Southeastern Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) have ratified a new three-year contract.

BLET reports the contract provides numerous improvements for its members, including the compression of the wage ladder from 15 to seven years. Prior to the agreement reached, it would take a SEPTA engineer 15 years to achieve their full rate of pay. BLET says this is three to five times longer than other rail systems operating in the U.S.

Additional improvements include:

COVID-19 bonus of up to $2,200 for eligible members

Juneteenth added as a holiday, with eight hours compensation

Addition of four weeks of pregnancy/parental leave

The tentative agreement does not change work rules or the members’ health and welfare plan.

BLET General Chairman Don Hill notes annual wage increases similar to what Transport Workers Union 234 recently negotiated, in addition to the wage ladder compression, will help bring the pay of SEPTA engineers closer to that of their peers at other passenger and commuter railroads in the region.

The contract governs locomotive engineers who operate regional rail trains for SEPTA. They are members of BLET Local Division 71 in Philadelphia, Pa.