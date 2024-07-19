MassDOT Board of Directors approves FY 2025-2029 five-year Capital Investment Plan.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Board of Directors approved the Fiscal Year 2025-2029 five-year Capital Investment Plan (CIP), which includes approximately $16.7 billion in planned transportation investments.

The approval follows a 21-day public comment period for the draft CIP, which was open from June 20 through July 10. The CIP guides how the Healey-Driscoll Administration prioritizes and funds local and statewide transportation projects and determines funding for infrastructure, including railroad and transit projects, accessibility upgrades, roadway and bridge improvements, municipal projects and investments for Regional Transit Authorities.

The plan describes both projects and programs for improving transportation throughout Massachusetts, including local aid grant programs that support municipal transportation infrastructure needs. Included in the CIP is more than $800 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) during the next five years, including funding for Red and Orange Line vehicles, South Coast Rail and bi-level commuter rail coaches.

“I want to commend our tireless team members who have been working on the five-year plan, crunching the numbers and ensuring funding is allocated for the essential projects our communities need,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I also thank everyone who gave input during the public comment period, helping to ensure that we make effective, equitable investments.”

In addition to support for the MBTA, the CIP includes funding for many projects throughout Massachusetts:

$772 million for the Cape Cod Bridges Program.

$367 million for the I-195 to Route 18 interchange rehabilitation in New Bedford.

$295 million for the ongoing I-90/I-495 interchange improvements in Hopkinton and Westborough.

$256 million to support the Rourke Bridge replacement in Lowell.

$243 million for I-90 Allston Multimodal project in Boston.

$123 million to advance West-East Rail, including track improvements between Springfield and Worcester, planning and design for a future Palmer Station, Pittsfield track capacity improvements preliminary engineering and environmental work for the Springfield area track reconfiguration and planning for additional train service connecting Boston and Albany, N.Y.

$56 million to reconstruct approximately three miles of Route 20 in Charlton and Oxford, for enhanced safety and multimodal accommodations and to rehabilitate bridges in the area.

$53 million to improve mobility, connectivity and safety along and across Route 79 and Davol Street in Fall River.

More information on MassDOT's CIP can be found here.