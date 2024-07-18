Palm Tran names Ivan Maldonado executive director

Florida's Palm Beach County has appointed Ivan Maldonado as the new executive director of Palm Tran. Maldonado brings his of experience and a track record of leadership in the transportation sector, previously serving as deputy executive officer at Metro Transit Omaha, director of transportation/bus operations at Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, director of bus operations Control Center and Street Operations at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and executive director/superintendent at StarMetro in Tallahassee, Tenn.

With nearly 20 years in the industry, Ivan Maldonado has held roles in transportation management, strategic planning, and operational efficiency. He will work to enhance public transit services and improving on customer experience for Palm Tran.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ivan as the new executive director of Palm Tran," said Verdenia C. Baker, county administrator. "His extensive background in transportation management and his dedication to enhancing public transit service makes him the ideal candidate to lead Palm Tran into its next phase of growth and development."

Maldonado will succeed Interim Executive Director Michael J. Blaylock, who has led Palm Tran’s day-to-day operations for the past seven months after the passing of Clinton B. Forbes in November 2023. Blaylock will stay with Palm Tran for a brief period of time to provide a seamless transition for Maldonado.

In his new role, Maldonado will oversee all aspects of Palm Tran's operations, including bus service, connection paratransit service, maintenance and strategic initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability. His leadership will also be responsible for upcoming pilot programs including the launch of Palm Tran’s Port St. Lucie Express and Transportation Network Company voucher program.

"I am honored to join Palm Tran and to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Palm Beach County," said Maldonado. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team at Palm Tran to build on our successes and to further enhance the transportation services that are vital to Palm Beach County."

Maldonado holds a bachelor of arts in education from Inter American University and a master of business administration from the University of Phoenix. He also holds certifications as a certified transit manager from the Center for Urban Transportation and Research and is a U.S. military veteran. His appointment as executive director of Palm Tran marks an exciting new chapter for the organization as it continues to innovate and expand its services.