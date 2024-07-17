Timothy Walker named Cincinnati Metro CFO

Cincinnati Metro has brought on Timothy M. Walker as chief financial officer (CFO) to oversee all financial operations, including the transit agency’s $162.5 million budget, capital program, financial reporting, treasury management activities and investments.

His experience in financial analysis and strategic planning will play a major role in driving Cincinnati Metro's financial growth and sustainability.

"Tim's expertise in financial management will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and meet the needs of our community," said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager of Cincinnati Metro. "With his extensive experience, he is set to significantly impact our financial strategies and success."

Walker brings more than 35 years of experience in finance and accounting to the role and joins Cincinnati Metro after most recently serving as CFO for Contrail Aviation Support. Familiar with the Cincinnati, Ohio, region, from 2011 – 2023, he held various finance leadership positions for GE Aviation. Additionally, Walker has served in finance roles for JetBlue Airways, America West Airlines/US Airways Group and BrassRing Inc.

Walker holds a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Southern Indiana.