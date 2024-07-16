Keolis North America survey polls transit executives on current challenges and priorities during next half decade

Keolis North America conducted a transit industry leadership survey where more than 90 transit executives responded to an anonymous questionnaire of more than two dozen questions that measured current challenges and priorities and their anticipated priorities during the next five years.

Keolis North America notes responses came from transit system executives representing networks and modes of all sizes in all regions of the United States.

Key findings include:

Approximately half (48 percent) of executives are actively planning to expand service areas or trip frequencies in the next five years.

72 percent identified ridership as their top current challenge.

58 percent point to traffic congestion as having a negative impact on operational performance.

78 percent said decarbonization will be their top priority in the next five years.

Results from the survey will inform how Keolis North America further evolves and enhances its partnership with transit agencies.

“At Keolis, we’re constantly looking for ways to better serve our partners and the passengers who we provide with safe and reliable transit. To do that effectively, we are anticipating our partners’ needs by looking around the corners,” said Keolis North America EVP of Market Development and Innovation Ryan Adams. “This survey gives us a wide angle look at the entire industry which, in turn, helps our partners to anticipate trends in safety, ridership growth, personnel, operations and maintenance and more.”

Keolis North America used third-party research firm Hanover Research to anonymously collect survey responses. The survey sought to discover what agencies’ goals are and their outlook for the next two to five years. Additionally, questions probed what agencies’ largest challenges are running for networks and where private operations and maintenance contractors can assist in solving these challenges.

More findings and a full report are available at Keolis North America’s website.



