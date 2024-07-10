Keolis North America acquires transit and motorcoach business lines from Pacific Western Transportation

Keolis North America (Keolis) has acquired two business lines within the Pacific Western Transportation (PWT) portfolio from Student Transportation of America (STA). Keolis will be tasked with providing safe and reliable transportation services for passengers across the transit and motorcoach lines of business in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.

The agreement will expand Keolis operations in Canada and when completed, will double the company's presence in the country. This will add approximately 550 total operated vehicles across 23 municipalities, 1,100 employees and annual revenues of approximately C$115 million (US$84 million) in 2023.

The transit and motorcoach business entities that are part of the agreement include PWTransit Canada Ltd., Prince George Transit Ltd., Whistler Transit Ltd., Pacific Western Charters Ltd. and Red Arrow Express Ltd., which includes Ebus and Red Arrow.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions in Canada, including receipt of regulatory approvals.