MTC names 18 members to serve on transit funding measure select committee.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has brought on 18 people to serve on a select committee established by MTC Chair and Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. Members of the select committee, which will be led by longtime MTC Commissioner Jim Spering of Solano County Calif., are tasked with building regional consensus for state legislation that would authorize Bay Area voters as early as 2026 to consider a transportation revenue measure to preserve and enhance public transit in the region.

MTC scheduled the June 12 special meeting after the announcement by state Sens. Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Aisha Wahab of Hayward that they will pause the Connect Bay Area Act (Senate Bill 1031) introduced earlier this year and will introduce new legislation in 2025. During the coming months, the commission will convene key parties to help inform Sen. Wiener’s and Sen. Wahab’s efforts to reshape and refine the Connect Bay Area Act. Representatives from both senators' staff will serve as ex-officio members of the new select committee, which held its first meeting on June 24.

“Our commission is most effective when it’s united,” Pedroza said. “Discussions about Senate Bill 1031 at our May meeting made clear that the legislation as currently written doesn’t have the broad support it needs to be successful but I know every one of our commissioners is committed to working with all the members of the Bay Area’s legislative delegation to structure a ballot measure we can all get behind.”

In addition to Spering, who also served as chair of the Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force convened by MTC in 2020 to address the myriad challenges facing the Bay Area transit network after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight other commission members will serve on the new select committee:

David Canepa, San Mateo County supervisor

Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County supervisor

Nick Josefowitz, San Francisco mayor's appointee and MTC vice chair

Matt Mahan, San Jose mayor

Nate Miley, Alameda County supervisor

Sue Noack, Pleasant Hill city council member

Stephanie Moulton-Peters, Marin County supervisor

Alfredo Pedroza (ex-oficio), Napa County supervisor and MTC chair

David Rabbitt, Sonoma County supervisor

Members of the select committee who are not MTC commissioners will include:

John Arantes, Special Districts Industry chair, Service Employees International Union

Alicia John-Baptiste, president and CEO, SPUR

Manny Leon, deputy director, California Alliance for Jobs

Adina Levin, advocacy, Seamless Bay Area

James Lindsay, International vice president, Amalgamated Transit Union

Ellen Wu, executive director, Urban Habitat

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council.

“The Bay Area’s future depends on robust and reliable transit,” said MTC Vice Chair Nick Josefowitz, who serves as the San Francisco mayor’s appointee to the commission. “That requires robust and reliable funding. It’s a smart investment to spend more time developing a framework for legislation that will help meet the Bay Area’s transit needs.”