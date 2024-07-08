Cincinnati Metro, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority sign MOU to enhance mass transit technologies

Cincinnati Metro has partnered with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to sign a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement covers various transit initiatives, including roads, integrated and user-friendly mobility applications, connected and real-time mobility systems and autonomous transport.

Representatives from both organizations came together to discuss shared best practices in public transportation, modern and sustainable systems and expanding current and future mobility services.

The MOU includes fostering joint efforts to enhance performance, streamline transactions, improve customer service and maintain communication to achieve common interests. The agreement also calls for exchanging technical knowledge and expertise and sharing information and studies beneficial to both parties.

Cincinnati Metro representatives, including Blake Ethridge, interim chair of Cincinnati Metro Board of Directors, also participated in comprehensive tours of Dubai RTA facilities, which include the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Center, Al Quoz Bus Depot and the Enterprise Command and Control Center. During the tours, Dubai RTA briefed Cincinnati Metro on intelligent traffic systems, the latest practices and technologies in public transportation, bus network expansion and the new generation of bus stations, highlighting their integration with various public transport modes.

"We have seen substantial ridership growth and transit-related infrastructure investment in our midwestern city, resulting in record ridership recovery and growth,” Etheridge said. “This exciting collaboration with Dubai’s RTA, a globally renowned system known for innovation and transformation, marks a new era of transit partnerships that span the globe.”

"We will explore opportunities to develop public transport, focusing on transport technology and innovation, system integration, outsourcing bus services, engaging the private sector and sharing best practices in planning and designing bus stops and facilities,” said Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Dubai RTA Board of Executive Directors. “We will also explore mutual benefits from advanced public transport planning methods and the use of modern software."