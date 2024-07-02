Alberto Lara appointed Metrolink chief people officer

Metrolink has appointed Alberto Lara as its new chief people officer. Lara will be responsible for managing and overseeing all aspects of human resources activities at the agency, including talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, staff development and learning and compensation. In addition, Lara now serves as the equal employment opportunity (EEO) officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Alberto to the Metrolink family,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “Alberto’s extensive experience and passion for people-first leadership align perfectly with our commitment to our employees and our riders. His vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build a supportive and inclusive environment for our team.”

Lara joins the team with more than 30 years of human resources experience, mainly in California and Washington state government settings.

“I am thrilled to join Metrolink and contribute to its mission of providing safe and reliable transportation services,” Lara said. “My experience in human resources management, particularly in public transportation and government sectors, has equipped me with the skills to lead and support Metrolink’s diverse workforce. I look forward to fostering a collaborative, inclusive culture promoting employee engagement and development.”

Previously, Lara served as the director of human resources for the County of Yolo, Calif., where he oversaw a large team and led projects such as the implementation of a new HRIS system and the county’s COVID-19 return-to-work efforts. He also held leadership roles at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Pierce Transit in Washington, where he implemented Lean Six Sigma methodologies and managed numerous administrative functions, including IT, risk management, customer service and human resources.

Metrolink notes that as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Lara will work to promote inclusion and diversity into the transit system. Lara holds a Human Resources Management Certificate from the University of Washington and is a certified court interpreter.