CTDOT releases progress report on CX Action Plan

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has rolled out its Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan Annual Progress Report highlighting the efforts being made to improve transit in the state. The CX Action Plan is a vision for the future of public transportation in Connecticut based on customer priorities and feedback. CTDOT held pop-up events, conducted focus groups, collected thousands of survey responses and interviewed dozens of stakeholders to develop the CX Action Plan.

The Annual Progress Report provides customers with updates on the original 26 actions included in the CX Action Plan and identifies three new actions that aim to enhance the transit customer experience. Actions are categorized into three priority focus areas:

Improved service Easier to use Enhanced accessibility and comfort

The agency has focus on other actions during the past 12 months, including:

Expanding bus services in Connecticut

Launching a microtransit pilot program

Enhancing various rail stations

Investing in new battery electric buses with enhanced rider amenities

“The CX Action Plan and Annual Progress Report demonstrates CTDOT’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for public transit customers across the state. Transit customers deserve to have their expectations exceeded at every step of their transit journey,” said CTDOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Benjamin Limmer. “Whether it’s expanded service options, improvements to the trip planning and fare payment experience, brand new electric buses or enhancements at bus stops and rail stations, the CX Action Plan is keeping the customer at the center of all of the projects and programs we are delivering at CTDOT.”

CTDOT first unveiled its CX Action Plan in June 2023, which outlined programs, policies and investments to improve bus and rail services for all of Connecticut. In the CX Action Plan, CTDOT committed to providing annual updates on progress.

The CX Action Plan Annual Progress Report can be viewed here.