Denver RTD Board approves addition of TABOR question to Nov. 5 ballot

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) Board of Directors adopted a resolution to submit a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) question on the Nov. 5 ballot to eligible voters that would allow RTD to remain exempt from the limitations of the TABOR

“Putting the TABOR question to qualified voters makes sense. Agency polling indicated a strong level of support, with 68 percent of respondents agreeing that they would support a ballot measure on this topic,” said Erik Davidson, chair of the RTD Board of Directors. “If approved, such a measure would enable [Denver] RTD to retain revenue needed to continue providing the public with a level of service it expects to receive.”

TABOR is a 1992 voter-approved amendment to the Colorado Constitution that generally limits the amount of revenue Colorado governments can retain and spend. TABOR requires voter approval to increase taxes or retain excess revenues above certain limits that TABOR sets, as well as to issue certain new multi-year financial obligations such as bond debt. Denver RTD notes many local Colorado governments have implemented voter-approved exemptions from TABOR’s revenue and spending limitations.

In 1995, voters exempted Denver RTD from TABOR revenue and spending limits through 2005. In 1999, voters exempted Denver RTD from TABOR revenue and spending limitations through the period required to pay bond debt issued to finance the construction of certain light-rail lines. That debt will be paid off in November 2024.

If passed in November, the proposed ballot question would extend the current voter authorization for Denver RTD to retain and spend all revenue without further voter approval.