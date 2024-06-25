James Karasek joins TARTA as CFO

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has named James Karasek as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

“This is a wonderful opportunity to work alongside some incredibly talented people and participate in the continued improvement and renaissance of this agency,”Karasek said. “As someone who spent years working in Toledo, I’m familiar with TARTA and what it means to so many people in the community.

Karasek arrives at TARTA after serving as the CFO at Future Plans, Inc. in Newbury, Ohio, where he worked with his team to launch a new grant management system and oversaw a $9.5 million budget for the nonprofit corporation. His experience also includes three years as director of fiscal esrvices at Sisters of Charity Health System in Cleveland, Ohio, six years as COO of Leading Families Home in Toledo, Ohio, and four years in leadership posts at Toledo’s Rescue Incorporated.

Karasek has a bachelors of science in accounting from the University of Akron and an executive master of business administration from Kent State University.

“James joins us at a crucial time in our growth journey,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “The leadership and financial skills that he has demonstrated every step of the way in his career will be important tools for us as we continue to improve TARTA’s financial standing and aggressively seek new grant funding. “Strong financial health has been a long-term goal of TARTA’s since I arrived a little over three years ago. We have made so much progress and with the help of James and other members of this great team, we can continue to grow and innovate.”

Karasek will work to manage organizational budgets, secure grant funding and streamline financial processes with TARTA.

“TARTA hitting its financial milestones leads to more options for the people who depend on this system to reach essential destinations,” Karasek said. “Whether they are headed to work, the doctor’s office, school or anywhere else, we want to work to ensure that customers can connect with their community without worrying about the cost. I’m excited to be a part of that.”