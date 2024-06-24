San Diego MTS Board approves $448.2 million FY25 operating budget.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors approved a $448.2 million operating budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. The newly approved budget fully funds current service levels on all three Trolley lines and more than 100 bus routes. The budget also funds San Diego MTS security improvements implemented earlier in the year, increasing the number of officers, improving visibility and response times.

I am pleased we adopted a budget that fully maintains current service levels, keeps our fares affordable and provides a critical service enabling residents to access healthcare, jobs, education and more,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. “I’d like to thank staff and my colleagues on the board for working together to balance this year’s budget and anticipate fiscal challenges the agency could face in the future.”

During the budget process, San Diego MTS staff was informed that $284 million new State grant funding was being frozen indefinitely as the state of California continued to balance its budget. The initial draft of the FY 2025 operating budget included $19.7 million in Senate Bill (SB) 125 Transit and Intercity Rail Capital funds. As a result, the agency postponed Trolley and bus service increases funded by SB125 funds until the future of those funds is more certain. If the funds are released, San Diego MTS is ready to advance the service enhancements as planned.

The FY 2025 total budgeted revenue is projected at $448.2 million and total expenses are projected at $448.2 million, resulting in a balanced budget for FY 2025.

In addition to the operating budget, San Diego MTS also has a $250.1 million Capital Improvement Program budget in FY 2025 that will greatly enhance bus and rail state of good repair efforts, fund facility and construction projects, rail infrastructure improvements and other major initiatives. In total, 66 projects will be funded by the Capital Improvement Program.