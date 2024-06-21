Transdev awarded DART mobility management contract

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board has awarded an eight-year and three-month contract to Transdev Services, Inc. (Transdev) for mobility management services (MMS). The contract encompasses the operation of DART's paratransit, microtransit and rider assistance programs.

DART will collaborate with the current contractor, MV Transportation, Inc., to ensure a seamless transition for customers when Transdev begins operating MMS service on Oct. 1, 2024.

“DART is pleased to make this change in our mobility management services program and further our mission of providing clean, reliable and safe services for our customers,” said DART Senior Executive Vice President and COO Bernard Jackson. “Our staff appreciates the Board approving this investment for the agency and our customers.”

Transdev will manage DART's paratransit services as per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) across DART's 13 member cities and DFW International Airport. Transdev will also handle operations for microtransit services in the 34 zones currently available to customers, with the contract mandating that approximately 45 percent of the MMS service be operated by directly employed drivers to enhance customer service. This, along with several accountability measures, will ensure high standards across all service modes. Transdev will also introduce a new fleet of vehicles and integrate all services onto a single technology platform with Spare Labs.

With approximately 11,000 riders certified to use paratransit services and with microtransit ridership of more than 886,000 in fiscal year 2023, DART says the partnership with Transdev positions the agency to continue leading in providing comprehensive mobility management solutions for the Dallas, Texas, area.