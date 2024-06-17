Jamie Adelman named CFO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will have a new chief financial officer, effective June 19, when Jamie Adelman assumes the role. She will report to DART President and CEO Nadine Lee and lead the agency's accounting, financial reporting, budget, treasury, fare collections and fare payment systems, debt management, investment management, risk management and technology functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to our leadership team at DART," Lee said. "She brings a diverse skill set to the agency, including deep financial experience, strong analytics and a track record of achievement in the transit industry. She’ll be able to helm our talented finance organization and continue with the delivery of our comprehensive strategic financial plan that helps drive our rider-focused vision."

Adelman came to DART in December 2023 with nearly 20 years of financial leadership experience including leadership of financial planning and management, risk management, treasury, payment systems, statistical reporting, transit capital projects, service transitions and procurement services. She joined the agency from the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT), where she most recently served as the vice president of procurement, real estate and special projects.

"I am excited to be in north Texas at a time when it is growing at unprecedented rates and contributing to DART’s mission of providing seamless mobility to the region," said Adelman. "I look forward to the opportunity to leverage my years of finance and transit experience to play a role in achieving agency goals. DART has a very strong team working to improve the customer experience and provide quality mobility options to our riders."

Prior to joining SacRT, Adelman spent six years in public accounting, focused on audits of state, local and special district governmental agencies.