Cobb County Board in Georgia vote in favor of placing 30-year transit sales tax proposal on November ballot

The Cobb County's Board of Commissioners voted in favor of placing a 30-year transit sales tax proposal on the ballot in the 2024 November election.

The approval means voters in Cobb County, Ga., will decide the fate of a proposed list of transit and transportation projects that were formulated after the county conducted a Comprehensive Traffic Plan study and did multiple rounds of community outreach. Cobb County notes the enabling legislation mandated that the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority approve the project list that included a ridership study. That was accomplished on June 6.

“What it comes down to is do we perceive the future is worth it?” said Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, recognizing that the length of the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is a challenge to many. “We can do something that is transformational…it enhances our ability to serve our own citizens. Even if you don’t share the visionary impact of this being implemented over thirty years, at least have the vision to let our citizens decide in November.”

“While you may not agree with everything that’s in there, there are some very good things that will move this county forward. I will never stand in the way of voters deciding on this,” said Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson.

Cobb County Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell opposed the measure, saying it would burden future generations with a tax.

The board also approved the ballot language appearing on the November ballot.

Cobb Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler says his department will lead a public education effort on the referendum. Teams will hold informational open houses, appear at county events and visit various community groups before the vote this fall.

Information on the proposal and its project list can be found on Cobb County’s website.