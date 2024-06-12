Chatham Area Transit Board appoints Stephanie Cutter as interim executive director/CEO

The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Board of Directors has named Stephanie Cutter as the interim executive director/CEO of the agency, effective immediately. Cutter had been serving the agency's finance department as the chief financial officer for the past three years.

During her tenure at CAT, Cutter has successfully delivered balanced annual budgets and ensured the agency’s financial compliance with both state and federal regulations. Cutter brings years of governmental experience and knowledge to her new role, having previously served as the city manager of Savannah, Ga.

"The board of directors believes Ms. Cutter is the best candidate to oversee the day-to-day operations of Chatham Area Transit as the interim executive director/CEO," said Deidrick Cody, chairman of the CAT Board of Directors. "We are confident that Ms. Cutter has the expertise and vision necessary to enhance the quality of public transportation in Chatham County."

"I am honored to serve Chatham Area Transit and the public in a greater capacity as the interim executive director/CEO. I would like to thank chairman Cody and the board of directors for entrusting me with this role. I am committed to working with the public, staff and ATU Local 1324 to help steer the agency towards a brighter future," Cutter said.

The CAT Board of Directors will be meeting in the near future to discuss the next steps in recruiting a

permanent executive director/CEO.