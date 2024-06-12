New WMATA research shows importance of public transit to Washington, D.C., area

New research and analysis commissioned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) shows the importance of public transit to the Washington, D.C., area. When we invest in transit, our community thrives.

The research reveals that while the areas around WMATA stations take up three percent of the land in the region, they host nearly 40 percent of the region’s jobs and 30 percent of its property values. Land and buildings near WMATA stations generate around $3.2 billion in property tax revenue for local governments every year.

According to the research, without transit, the region would lose more than $9 billion worth of economic activity and business output due to heavy traffic congestion, lack of access to jobs and much slower movement of goods. If transit didn’t exist, the region would have to spend $29 billion building 1,300 miles of new roads and massive amounts of parking just to maintain current levels of traffic and congestion. WMATA notes that amount of parking is equivalent to covering the National Mall in five-story garages.

Investing in transit reduces congestion and avoids billions in road and parking costs

By 2025, WMATA says transit will keep about 1.2 million cars off the road every day. Lined up in a row, those cars would stretch from Washington, D.C., to Alaska. Without transit, driving on major corridors such as I-66, I-95 or New York Avenue would take up to twice as long, adding 20 to 30 minutes to every trip.

Investing in transit saves households money and improves quality of life

WMATA notes car ownership costs about $12,000 a year on average. The average cost of a monthly Metro pass is $1,500 a year so transit saves no-or-car-lite households $10,500 per year. The research reveals transit riders save about $2,800 a year by not having to pay for rideshares, taxis, parking and tolls.

Investing in transit grows the economy and makes the region more competitive

WMATA station areas have also hosted 65 percent of new office development, 50 percent of new multifamily rental housing and 25 percent of affordable housing in recent years. WMATA stations have twice as many businesses, three times more jobs and three times more property value than areas without WMATA. More than half of the region’s 240,000 businesses—and more than 70 percent of its 2.5 million jobs—are within a half-mile of a WMATA rail station or bus stop.

Transit helps keep communities safe and healthy

The research notes transit avoids an additional 1.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases yearly, which is the same as if all the households in Arlington, Va., didn't use energy for an entire year. The report also shows transit is 20 times safer than driving a car, which helps avoid nearly 30 people killed and more than 2,500 people injured in car crashes per year.

Transit improves health

The research reveals people who ride transit walk as much as 30 minutes more a day, increasing heart health, building muscle and reducing risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers.