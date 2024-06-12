MBTA Board of Directors approves Fiscal Years 2025-2029 MBTA Capital Investment Plan

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors have approved the Fiscal Years 2025-2029 MBTA Capital Investment Plan (FY25-29 MBTA CIP). The FY25-29 MBTA CIP includes more than 640 unique capital projects to modernize, expand and increase the safety and reliability of the MBTA transit network with a programmed spend of $9.6 billion during the next five fiscal years, including $843 million in new funding.

“As a framework that steers how the T makes critical investments in the system, the MBTA’s five-year CIP establishes a foundation for improving service today while also guiding how we build toward the future of the system,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The CIP continues to be vital in directing how we renew, improve and maintain our capital assets. I am grateful to the board for approving the CIP and I thank the public for being part of the conversation and providing their feedback on capital investments they’d like to see the MBTA prioritize. As a fiscally constrained plan, the CIP only includes projects for which we have available funding.”

Major investments as part of the FY25-29 CIP include full funding for the North Station Draw 1 Bridge Replacement project, which is critical for Commuter Rail service and handles the Haverhill, Lowell, Newburyport/Rockport and Fitchburg Commuter Rail lines. Additional investment highlights include a 20-minute decarbonized service along the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line.

The CIP is the five-year financial plan that funds all the MBTA’s capital projects, which are investments or activities related to acquiring, renewing, constructing, improving or maintaining capital assets, including project planning and design. The CIP is updated annually to ensure that the MBTA continues to:

Focus on the MBTA’s key investment objectives, including safety, reliability, modernization, accessibility, sustainability, resilience and equity.

Address its most critical asset needs as MBTA strives to bring the system to a State of Good Repair

Prioritize projects that keep the agency on a path to better safety, service and sustainability.

As part of the funding for the FY25-29 CIP, the Boston Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is funding a total of $26.6 million in the CIP for six projects, including rail modernization early action items and improvements at Nubian Square station in Boston, Mass. The MPO programs transportation investments using a mix of federal and state funding sources.